Morocco looks to secure spot for caftan on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

At a shop in northwestern Morocco, Sahar helps to run her family business that sells caftans; dating back to at least the 16th century, the garments hold a huge cultural importance in the country.

Over the years, designs of the dresses have evolved in line with fashion trends. But They remain a popular item of clothing as Sahar, who helps run the business alongside her family, explains.

"The Moroccan Caftan is a traditional official costume of Morocco, characterized by its variety of shapes, worn by men, women and children as well, there is the Djellaba, the Qamis, the Gandoura, and also the Caftan that consists of one piece and the Takchita that consists of two pieces and let's not forget the bride's Caftan that consists of three or four pieces," she says.

The dresses are decorated using embroidery machines. According to Sahar, the sewing process is a lengthy one, taking up to 15 days.

She’s among the designers hoping that UNESCO will soon register the garment as an element of intangible heritage.

Authorities in Morocco have stated that this is set to happen in 2025. Historians, including Mohamed Es-semmar, believe the step is an important one in order to safeguard the country's traditions.

"The Moroccan caftan is distinguished by a unique feature that distinguishes it from the rest of the Arab and Islamic countries, especially in the Islamic West, and this feature is what made Morocco take this step in order to register the caftan on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List. Morocco has so far registered many heritages from Aita and Malhoun and other things that have now become specific to the Kingdom of Morocco, and this is what enriches the list of intangible heritage of the Kingdom of Morocco in UNESCO," Es-semmar explains.

Sahar is among the designers eager to add modern flourishes to the dress, in the hopes that this will pique the interest of the coming generations.