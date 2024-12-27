Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Joseph Kabila and Moise Katumbi issue statement criticising Félix Tshisekedi

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, left, and outgoing president Joseph Kabila sit side by side during the inauguration ceremony in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Cong   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

An alliance between Joseph Kabila and Moise Katumbi seems to be forming, as the two Congolese politicians have united in their criticism of the Democratic Republic of Congo's current president, Félix Tshisekedi.

According to their teams, the two men met in Ethiopia not long before Christmas.

More recently, they issued a joint statement underlining shared objectives.

The statement deplored the worsening security situation in the DRC, where M23 rebels have captured swathes of land in the east; the men comdemning the ''presence of illegal armed forces''.

It called on political forces to unite efforts against what it described as a ''dictatorship''.

Both men are accused by Kinshasa of collaborating with Rwanda, which the UN has in turn accused of backing M23 rebels waging an offensive in the DRC.

The last time the two men were seen together was at a forum in the DRC in 2022, during which the former rivals shook hands.

