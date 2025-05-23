Welcome to Africanews

Senators approve Kabila immunity lift

Outgoing president Joseph Kabila sits during the inauguration ceremony for Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 24, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

DR Congo

Congolese senators have voted to lift the immunity of former President Joseph Kabila, allowing military prosecutors to pursue legal action against him. On Thursday, 88 senators voted in favour, with five opposing and three abstaining.

This follows a request from the Justice Minister last month, asking the military courts to investigate Kabila’s alleged direct involvement with the AFC/M23 rebel movement amid rising violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The military prosecutor accused Kabila of treason, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and supporting an insurrection. The decision sparked mixed reactions.

Senators from the ruling UDPS party stressed that lifting immunity does not mean guilt. Senator Jules Lodi reminded that Kabila enjoys the presumption of innocence but said no one is above the law.

Fellow UDPS senator Jean Tshisekedi called the vote historic, describing the accusations as serious threats to the nation.

Kabila responded quickly on social media. Posting on X, he called the Senate’s decision a “desperate political act,” criticising it for being rushed and lacking respect for institutional balance.

