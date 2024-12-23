Cyclone Chido leaves 94 dead in Mozambique

Cyclone Chido has claimed 94 lives in Mozambique since making landfall last week, according to the country’s National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management (INGD). The powerful storm injured 768 people and affected over 622,000, leaving a trail of destruction across northern provinces.

Chido hit Mozambique on December 15 with winds reaching 260 km/h (160 mph) and 250 mm of rainfall within the first 24 hours. It first struck Cabo Delgado province before moving inland to Niassa and Nampula, regions frequently battered by cyclones.

Widespread Damage to Education and Healthcare

The cyclone severely impacted Mozambique’s already fragile education and health sectors. Over 109,000 students were affected as schools sustained significant damage, while 52 healthcare units were left inoperable, cutting off access to essential medical services in areas already underserved.

Cyclone Chido had already devastated Mayotte, the French Indian Ocean territory, before moving on to Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe. While Mayotte experienced its worst storm in 90 years, Mozambique continues to face a compounding crisis driven by climate change.