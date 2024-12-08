Somali migrant boat accident survivors arrive home in Mogadishu

Nearly 50 Somalis who survived a migrant boat tragedy last month arrived back home in Mogadishu on Saturday where they were received by government officials.

They were rescued after the two boats they were travelling in capsized off the coast of Madagascar, leaving about 25 people dead.

There were emotional scenes at the airport as the survivors were reunited with family.

“I send my condolences to those who perished in the accident, including my sister Hanan. I am glad my brother Ahmed has returned safely,” said Haboon Deeqa.

“I can't talk much because I am emotional, but I am very thankful to those who participated in their rescue and safe return. Thank you all,” she said.

The group had been at sea for nearly a month hoping to reach the French island territory of Mayotte some 1,600 kilometres away.

“We were 75 in total, and 28 people died. Among those who died was my cousin, she was the daughter of my uncle. Forty-seven of us, myself included, have survived this accident,” said survivor Ahmed Hussein Mahadalle.

Unemployment, poverty, and drought in the Horn of Africa forces many young Somalis to undertake the dangerous journey to Mayotte in the hope of reaching Europe and a better life.

Somalia’s foreign affairs minister recently urged the country’s youth to be aware of the risks and to prioritise their safety.

The presidential advisor on refugee affairs, Maryan Yasin, speaking at the airport said she was happy the group had returned safely.

“They assured me they will never take the same risk again. The Somali government is committed to finding a resolution, and this resolution will be a collective effort.”

The United Nations has raised concerns about rising numbers fleeing conflict and drought in the Horn of Africa.