Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea’s government said Monday.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to establish those responsible for the stampede on Sunday, Communications Minister Fana Soumah said in a statement read on national television.

The stampede erupted in the packed stadium as security forces attempted to control clashes among fans, local media reported. Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah addressed the tragedy on the platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Victims were recorded during the stampede." While he did not specify the death toll, Bah assured that regional authorities are working to restore calm in the area.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, a coalition of political parties, issued a statement confirming that the disaster resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

This tragic event highlights ongoing challenges with crowd management and stadium safety in Guinea. Investigations are expected as families and the community mourn the loss of lives.

Local media reported that security forces tried to use teargas to restore calm after the chaos that followed a disputed penalty.

“This (the disputed penalty) angered supporters who threw stones. This is how the security services used tear gas,” the local Media Guinea reported. It said several of those killed were children while some of the injured being treated at a regional hospital are in critical condition.

Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a section of the stadium shouting and protesting the refereeing before the clashes broke out as fans poured onto the field.

People were running as they tried to escape from the stadium, many of them jumping the high fence.

Videos also showed many people lying on the floor in what looked like a hospital as a crowd gathered nearby, some assisting the wounded.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy coalition called for an investigation. It said the tournament was organized to drum support for the “illegal and inappropriate” political ambition of the military leader.

The military has led Guinea since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. It is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken power and delayed a return to civilian rule.

Doumbouya overran the president three years ago, saying he prevented the country from slipping into chaos and chastised the previous government for broken promises. He has, however, been criticized for not meeting the expectations that he raised.