Brazilian footballer, Vinicius Junior, speaks out against racism in the sport

Brazil implemented FIFA’s anti-racism gesture for the first time on Wednesday during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Brazilian star footballer, Vinicius Junior, who himself has experienced racism on the field, has been vocal about the need for stronger measures to address the issue.

The Real Madrid star forward said the fight against racism in football was everyone’s battle and not something he could do alone.

“I always say it’s everybody’s fight. I know my strength and visibility: I can speak for all those people who don’t have it, or who are afraid, or who go through things and aren’t always believed,” he said.

During a match, players can cross their arms in front of their chests to let the referee know they are experiencing racist insults.

This action prompts the referee to follow a three-phase procedure.

The first is to pause the game until the abuse ends, and should it not, the next two steps of suspending the match and ultimately abandoning the match are taken.

Vinicius stressed that eradicating racism requires collective action.

"Black people have suffered for a long time, and time has come when all this has to end,” he said.

He said FIFA, together with the Confederation of Brazilian Football, and all the players “together have the strength to fight.

“So let's keep going together, firm and strong, so that the children in the future can have a better life,” he said.

The gesture was approved during the 74th FIFA Congress in Thailand in May.