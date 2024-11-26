Football: Salah still uncertain about his future at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has cast doubt over his future at Liverpool, saying he has yet to receive an offer to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Salah spoke out after scoring twice in Liverpool 's 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday and suggested he was more likely to leave than stay with the Premier League leaders .

"I'm probably more on the outside than on the inside. You know I've been at this club for many years. There's no other club like this. But at the end of the day, it's not in my hands."

Salah's goals helped Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points. The 32-year-old Egypt international has been at the club since 2017 and has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances this season.

Salah gave a rare interview to the English print media before boarding the team bus after the Southampton game and expressed his frustration at the lack of progress on his contract.

"I'm not going to retire anytime soon so I'm playing, focusing on the season and trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we'll see ," he said.

"I'm very professional. Everyone can see my work ethic. I just try to enjoy my football and I will play at the highest level for as long as I can. I do my best because that's who I am and I try to give everything for myself and for the club. We'll see what happens next."

Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia since the oil-rich country launched a campaign to lure some of the world's greatest players to its league.

Salah is Liverpool 's top scorer in the Premier League with 167 goals. In all competitions, he has scored 223 goals in 367 appearances.

He won a number of trophies with the Mersey club, including the league title and the Champions League .