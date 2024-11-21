Football: Fatawu injured for the rest of the season

Leicester's Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday.

Abdul Fatawu, 20, suffered the injury while playing for Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday.

He recently made his debut for Leicester, who were promoted to the English Premier League this season and are among the favourites for relegation.

"For this to happen at such a young age is, first and foremost, a huge blow to him and to us as well ," Cooper said. "We now need to support him in every way possible to make his rehabilitation and return as smooth and productive as possible, with the hope that - even though it is a long-term injury - he comes back stronger and a better player and person."