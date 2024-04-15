Welcome to Africanews

Football: Haller ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League

Dortmund's Sebastien Haller plays during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg in Dortmund, Germany. 22/01/2023   -  
Martin Meissner/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Germany

Borussia Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atlético Madrid with a recurrence of his left ankle injury.

“Haller injured his ankle again unfortunately," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzić on Monday. "He will now have complete rest for a week. There will be a final diagnosis on Saturday to determine the downtime a little more precisely. We assume he won’t be available for two to three weeks.”

Haller scored a late goal in Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Atlético in the first leg on Wednesday, but got injured early in the team’s Bundesliga win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

He recovered from a left ankle injury to play for Ivory Coast at Africa Cup of Nations – scoring in the final to win the title – but returned with a recurrence of the injury.

The player made only substitute appearances for Dortmund until getting his first league start since mid-September on Saturday. He had to go off in the ninth minute.

Haller returned to the pitch last year after a battle with testicular cancer.

