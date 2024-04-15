Nigeria recovers millions in corruption probe at key ministry

Nigeria said it recovered nearly $30 million from an ongoing corruption investigation at a key government agency.

The entity being probed for fraud is the ministry of humanitarian affairs which is also charged with fighting poverty.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said in a statement that it had uncovered a complex 'web of fraudulent practices'.

It said the funds had been recovered from former and suspended ministry officials.

Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation was suspended in January by President Bola Tinubu, less than six months after her appointment.

The anti-corruption agency is also probing the potential misuse of COVID funds, money from a World Bank loan, and funds recovered from former ruler Sani Abacha and given to the ministry for poverty alleviation work.