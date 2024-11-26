Dakar transforms into a cultural hub for the biennale of contemporary African art

Dakar has become a grand palace of culture since November 7, as the Senegalese capital plays host to the Biennale of Contemporary African Art. This prestigious event is a highlight of the global art calendar, drawing established masters and emerging talents alike to showcase their creativity and connect with the world.

For many artists, Dak’Art is more than just an exhibition, it is a launchpad for international recognition. Among them is Alioune Diagne, a young Senegalese painter who views the Biennale as a vital step in his career.

"This Biennale means a lot," says Diagne. "In 2022, I was selected, and it brought me many opportunities. That’s when I truly launched myself on the international scene. The Dakar Biennale is very important and well-known. It greatly helps artists."

The Biennale also offers rising stars like Semedoo a chance to shine. A self-taught painter and part of a new generation of artists leveraging social media to reach global audiences, Semedoo is known for his inverted portraits and captivating style.

While his art is enchanting, making a living from it remains a challenge. For now, Semedoo continues to invest in his craft, believing in a brighter future.

"Right now, I’m the one nurturing the tree," Semedoo explains. "I think in two or three years, the tree will nurture me. For now, I’m in the struggling phase of an artist, making sacrifices. But I believe one day, it will pay off."

Despite the financial struggles, Semedoo benefits from the support of a few patrons and relishes the moment of glory the Biennale offers. The event allows him to temporarily escape the hardship that often lies beneath the beauty of art, while dreaming of a future where his work sustains him fully.

As Dak’Art continues to celebrate the diversity and richness of African contemporary art, it remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for artists seeking to leave their mark on the global stage.