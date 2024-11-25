Welcome to Africanews

Egyptian teenage sensation Amina Orfi makes squash history

Amina Orfi lifts trophy in Singapore on Nov. 24, 2024.   -  
Cleared PSA via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and PSA

Singapore

Egyptian Amina Orfi made history in Singapore on Sunday (Nov. 24).

The athlete defeated the women’s world number three and compatriot Hania El Hammamy to win gold at the VITAGEN Singapore Squash Open 2024.

Seventeen-year-old Orfi became the youngest player to win a gold-level event, overcoming top seed El Hammamy with a score of 4-5 in 96 minutes.

She surpassed Egyptian Nour El Sherbini who previously held the record at age 18 when she won the Texas Open in 2014.

This victory marked Orfi’s sixth PSA Squash Tour title.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Ali Farag won the tournament title for the second consecutive year by rallying from two games down to defeat Peruvian Diego Elias.

He staged a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 in 70 minutes.

READ ALSO: Egyptian squash players dominating the world

Squash, a popular sport in is Egypt, the north African nation has been producing top players for decades.

The VITAGEN Singapore Squash Open 2024 was held in Singapore’s OCBC Arena for six days.

Additional sources • Singapore Squash

