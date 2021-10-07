Philly Special! Egypt sweep squash US Open titles in Philadelphia

Another dominant perfomance by Egyptian squash players -The Egyptian duo of Mostafa Asal and Nouran Gohar defeated compatriots Tarek Momel and Hania El Hammamy to win the men's and women's title in the squash US Open finals on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The 20-year-old Asal came back from from two games down to capture his first PSA World Tour Platinum title and become the youngest ever U.S. Open champion. It brings an end to a gruelling tournament for Asal, who battled through a 103-minute fixture against third seed Paul Coll in the quarter finals, a 96-minute humdinger with Diego Elias in the semi finals and a 91-minute title decider with Momen.

For Gohar, it was her second straight U.S. Open title after coming back from a game down to beat World No.6 Hania El Hammamy 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-3 in 74 minutes.

Gohar and Momen take home $19,000 in prize money for their efforts in Philadelphia this week, while Momen joins Gohar and Ali Farag in qualifying for the season-ending CIB PSA World Tour Finals, which will take place in Cairo in June, 2022.

"I don't believe the feeling. This week as well. you know, I have all the respect for Tarek. He was 2-0 up and I think it was a great battle today. I've been having so many 3-2s in the last couple of days and I cannot believe it until now." Mostafa Asal, 2021 PSA US Open Men's Champion (on winning the title after a grinding week of play)