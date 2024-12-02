Kenya's Yegon and Ethiopia's Jifar win marathon in Singapore

55,000 runners from around the globe gathered in Singapore for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024. Held over three days, the event featured five race categories, including the return of the Ekiden relay

Close to 13,000 international runners from 84 countries registered for this year’s run – marking a nearly 33% increase compared to last year

Soh Rui Yong and Rachel See emerged victorious as the men’s and women’s champions in the Marathon category. In the Half Marathon, Shaun Goh and Vanessa Lee crossed the finish line first in their respective divisions.

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2024 – The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) 2024 concluded the weekend with record participation, a new finish line and refreshed routes, setting new benchmarks for endurance races in the region. As the region’s only World Athletics Gold Label race, SCSM 2024 saw over 55,000 runners taking to the streets to take part in the races, with journeys culminating at the historic Anderson Bridge. This year’s turnout included close to 13,000 international participants from 84 countries, surpassing 2023’s numbers and further strengthening SCSM’s global presence.

Men’s Champion of the Gold Label Elite Marathon, Geoffrey Yegon from Kenya, triumphantly celebrates his win after crossing the finish line

Gold Label Elite Marathon: A Triumph of Grit and Endurance

In the Gold Label Elite Marathon, Geoffrey Yegon from Kenya claimed victory in the men’s category with a time of 02.16.06.

Celebrating his victory, Geoffrey shared, “It feels very good to win. It’s my first time in Singapore and competing here. Coming from Kenya, the Singapore race was always “wow” so have been wanting to come here. Singapore is very nice, but it is very hot, so I trained very hard in Kenya to try to win the race.”

In the women’s category, Fantu Zewude Jifar from Ethiopia emerged as the champion with a time of 02.39.04.

Fantu kept it short and sweet sharing, “Happy to have won, Singapore is a beautiful country to race in. I’m not sure what I’ll do with the prize money, but I know I can’t wait to come back to Singapore.”

From left to right] Mr Patrick Lee, CEO, Singapore and ASEAN, Standard Chartered, Mr Alan Goh, CEO, Sport Singapore, Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration, Mr Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of Asia, The IRONMAN Group and Ms Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director, Sports & Wellness of the Singapore Tourism Board, flagging off the Marathon.

Mr Patrick Lee, CEO, Singapore and ASEAN, Standard Chartered, added, “At Standard Chartered, we are proud to support an event that not only celebrates extraordinary talent and determination but also brings together people from all walks of life. This year’s marathon exemplifies the spirit of inclusivity, with elite runners, national champions, as well as everyday runners, individuals of different abilities, their caregivers, and our employee volunteers participating as one community. All these runners embody strength, focus, and resilience—qualities we hold dear and are thrilled to celebrate at this year’s marathon."

“This year, we’ve also raised funds for our Futuremakers programme, which will help to empower young people with the skills and opportunities to build a better future. This is a powerful reminder of how sport can bring people together, break down barriers, and inspire positive change in our communities.”

Ms Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director, Sports & Wellness of the Singapore Tourism Board, said, “The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon brings together athletes from around the world, showcasing Singapore as a premier destination for international sporting events. The event has grown from strength to strength, and it’s inspiring to see how more international runners are choosing to run the marathon in Singapore, a strong testament to the overall experience the event and what a visit here provides these participants. We look forward to welcoming even more enthusiasts to experience Singapore’s vibrant sports scene."

Winners of the Gold Label Elite Marathon Men’s and Women’s categories took home prize money of USD $45,000 each.

Men’s National Champion for the Half Marathon, Shaun Goh, at the finish line after his win.

National Championship: Celebrating Singapore's Running Talent

The National Championship also featured outstanding performances, with Soh Rui Yong and Rachel See claiming the Men’s and Women’s marathon titles, respectively, each taking home SGD $10,000. They finished with impressive times of 02.46.05 and 03.00.45 respectively. These victories highlight the depth of running talent in Singapore and reinforce the event’s role in fostering a vibrant local running community. Rachel is also the champion of the Singapore Women's Masters in the National Championship marathon category.

Soh Rui Yong, 5 times male winner of the National Champ category for the full marathon said, “This year’s race was indeed a tougher race than last year especially with the refreshed routes along west coast highway and the Benjamin Sheares bridge. The heat and humidity also added to this. There was a close fight for the podium in the national championship category and it was good to have more competitive runners this year. But overall, I was very happy with the results.”

Reflecting on her win, Rachel said, “This year’s run at SCSM 2024 felt more meaningful and fun. I approached the race with more consciousness and made it a point to opt for a slower pace to take in the scenery of the route. As I prepared, my daughter reminded me that each step is a step toward the finish line, and this was my motivation for the race. This race was about more than chasing a personal best; it was about being present, enjoying the journey and celebrating the process. SCSM 2024 was a truly fulfilling experience.”

Commenting on the event, Mr Roy Teo, Chief of Industry Development, Technology and Innovation from Sport Singapore said, "The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is more than an annual race to our local running community. This event reflects our community's passion for running and is one of the most iconic marquee events that unites runners, supporters, and volunteers to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and resilience. This year’s record participation underscores the tremendous growth of sports in Singapore and solidifies SCSM's role as a cornerstone in the local and regional sporting calendar. Watching these elite athletes cross the finish line and push their limits is a true inspiration, reinforcing our commitment to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive sports culture in Singapore.”

Women’s National Champion for the Half Marathon, Vanessa Lee, crossing the finish line.

In the National Championship Half Marathon, Shaun Goh finished first with a time of 01.12.31.

Two times winner in the category, Shaun said, “It feels awesome to win for 2nd time, it was a better race this time round. I had the chance to experience it more fully, last year I was more focused on timing, but my pace was better today. It was harder this year coz the Benjamin Sheares bridge was a new addition to the course. Lucky that I still manage to achieve a good timing this year.”

In the Women’s Half Marathon, Vanessa Lee claimed the National Championship title with a time of 01.24.17.

Two times winner in the Half Marathon women’s category and returning champion, Vanessa said, “I had a different plan this year from last year with the route being different. Up until 17km, everything was pretty good but afterwards it was a tough course, and not an easy race. But it’s the biggest running event of the year and it was fun! My friends who are not running stationed themselves so it was good to have them there to cheer me on!”

Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of Asia for The IRONMAN Group said, “The success of this year's marathon is a testament to the incredible dedication and passion of the athletes and both the local and international running community. From the elite runners to those participating for a personal milestone, the event has once again proven to be a celebration of endurance, achievement, and the spirit of competition. We are thrilled to see the marathon continue to grow in significance, attracting talented athletes from around the world. We’re thrilled with this year’s success and can’t wait to take the event to an even higher level in 2025!”

With high spirits and stories of resilience resonating throughout the city, SCSM 2024 leaves a legacy of community, endurance, and impactful memories. As SCSM 2024 drew to a close, participants shared their readiness for the next race, where all runners – from elite athletes to first-time marathoners - will once again unite to push their limits and experience the vibrant spirit of Singapore’s premier marathon.