Investigations begin following deadly turbulences on Singapore flight

Singapore’s government said it had begun an investigation after a passenger died and dozens of people were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight was hit by extreme turbulence.

The airline’s flight SQ321 was flying from London’s Heathrow airport to Singapore, with 211 passengers and 18 crew members aboard when it hit the turbulence Tuesday over the Andaman Sea.

The Boeing 777 descended 6,000 feet (around 1,830 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said.

The captain diverted the plane to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where medical teams evaluated those aboard.

Hospital authorities in Bangkok issued updated numbers, Wednesday.

Eighty-five patients were brought in for treatment, 27 people have since been discharged but another 20 remain in intensive care.

The ICU patients include six Britons, six Malaysians, three Australians, two Singaporeans and one person each from Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Philippines, it said.

Relatives of those hurt have begun arriving. This family from the United Kingdom came to see their parents, both of whom were injured in the incident.