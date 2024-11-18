Nigeria and India pledge to strengthen defence, trade, development ties

Nigeria and India have pledged to strengthen ties between the two countries during a meeting at which they also agreed on more support for Global South nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abuja on Saturday, the first Indian premier to visit Nigeria in 17 years, following an invitation by President Bola Tinubu.

The two leaders spoke of a new chapter in their strategic partnerships in the areas of defence, energy, technology, trade, and development.

“You stood side by side with Nigeria on many fronts for many decades. You've navigated through India's sectors and also ensured joint collaboration to maintain and strengthen our relationship," said Tinubu.

They also pledged collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and intelligence-sharing, to cope with growing threats in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Guinea.

The area off the coast of West Africa that is one of the world’s most dangerous for piracy.

Modi said India accorded a high priority to its strategic partnership with Nigeria.

“We have a strong cooperation in several sectors such as defence, energy, economy, technology, health, education, and culture. Our cooperation is very strong and there are many new possibilities as well," he said.

Tinubu conferred on Modi the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Nigeria’s second-highest national honour.

Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner in Africa with total bilateral trade between estimated at $14.9 billion in 2022.

Officials say there are also at least 60,000 Indian nationals and 200 Indian companies in Nigeria.

Abuja is hoping to woo more Indian investment and cheaper lines of credit to boost its economy and create jobs.