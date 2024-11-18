Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Detainees released in Burundi as part of effort to reduce overcrowding in prisons

Burundi released detainees   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

prisoner

All prisoners charged with minor crimes must be released within two weeks to ease overcrowding in Burundi's prisons. This was the ultimatum that was recently given by the country's president.

477 prisoners have been released from the Muramvya prison. Of 13,211 prisoners, 5,442 will be freed, representing 41% of the prison population. For the president, its the chance for those freed to contribute to the country.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's president, said, "this pardon is not imposed by the law, because you do not pardon an innocent. It is an opportunity given to our brothers and sisters to change, convert, and help develop Burundi."

The move was hailed by Gabriel Rufyiri, president of Burundi’s Observatory for the Fight Against Corruption and Economic Malfeasance.

He urged the president to also consider Burundians living in exile. "This is a good thing,'' he said. ''However, there should also be political measures from the president to encourage Burundians to return."

The country has eleven prisons, with a prison population far beyond their capacity.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..