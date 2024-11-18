Detainees released in Burundi as part of effort to reduce overcrowding in prisons

All prisoners charged with minor crimes must be released within two weeks to ease overcrowding in Burundi's prisons. This was the ultimatum that was recently given by the country's president.

477 prisoners have been released from the Muramvya prison. Of 13,211 prisoners, 5,442 will be freed, representing 41% of the prison population. For the president, its the chance for those freed to contribute to the country.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's president, said, "this pardon is not imposed by the law, because you do not pardon an innocent. It is an opportunity given to our brothers and sisters to change, convert, and help develop Burundi."

The move was hailed by Gabriel Rufyiri, president of Burundi’s Observatory for the Fight Against Corruption and Economic Malfeasance.

He urged the president to also consider Burundians living in exile. "This is a good thing,'' he said. ''However, there should also be political measures from the president to encourage Burundians to return."

The country has eleven prisons, with a prison population far beyond their capacity.