Newly appointed Haitian prime minister swears in cabinet of ministers

Recently appointed Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime swore in new cabinet members on Saturday.

Fils-Aimé was sworn in Monday as the new interim prime minister following the departure of his predecessor Garry Conille, who was ousted by the transition council that aims to reestablish democratic order in the Caribbean nation.

Established in April, the transitional presidential council was tasked with choosing Haiti's next prime minister and cabinet with the hope that it would help quell the turmoil roiling the country.

But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting and has long been at odds with Conille.

The United States has stepped up its campaign to transform the Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti into a U.N. peacekeeping force, spurred by escalating gang violence that shut all air traffic to the capital Port-au-Prince this week.

The U.S. proposed a U.N. peacekeeping mission in early September as one way to secure regular funding for the U.N.-backed multinational force trying to help Haiti’s national force control the gangs which faces a serious funding crisis.