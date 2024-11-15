Panic, displacement in Haiti's capital as gangs step up attacks

Residents of a neighborhood in the Haitian capital recently attacked by gangs fled from their homes Thursday, some saying there are is no clarity for them on where to find a safe shelter.

Solino, in the capital Port-au-Prince, is one of the areas that previously hadn't been taken over by gangs.

Violence has exploded in the capital after Haiti fired and replaced its interim prime minister amid political infighting and corruption allegations against members of a transitional council created to restore democratic order to Haiti.

A woman among those who packed their belongings to leave said despite finding temporary shelter inside Port-au-Prince, she worries that gangs will target temporary shelters next.

The Caribbean nation hasn't held an election since 2016, largely because of the gang violence.

Gangs like the Viv Ansanm coalition often seize on moments of political chaos to make power grabs like the one seen in Solino in recent days.

Gangs also largely shut down the country's main airport by shooting a number of planes, wounding one flight attendant on Monday.

The United Nations said that it documented 20 armed clashes in Port-au-Prince in just one day. The U.N. estimates that gangs control 85% of the city.