Haiti's crisis: a focus on security fragility and humanitarian needs

The UN envoy to Haiti informed Security Council members on Tuesday that the situation in the country has worsened in recent months, despite the commencement of the deployment of the multinational security support mission led by Kenya.

In a briefing to the UN Security Council, María Isabel Salvador, the special representative and head of the UN integrated office in Haiti, stated that the gang situation in Haiti is deteriorating while attempts to establish a political framework persist.

"The situation in Haiti has regrettably worsened. There are more than 700,000 internally displaced persons, which means 22% increase in the last three months. The political process, despite initial advances, which I reported already in July, is now facing significant challenges, turning hope into deep concern, she said.

Since the initial deployment in June of a Kenyan contingent for the multinational security support mission, additional police from the Bahamas, Belize, and Jamaica have been sent, bringing the total to around 430 personnel.

However, Ms. Salvador expressed that this is "far from sufficient" and welcomed President Ruto of Kenya's announcement regarding the upcoming deployment of an additional contingent to bolster the existing forces.

Furthermore, she noted that the multinational mission remains underfunded, which could affect its deployment and hinder its ability to effectively support the Haitian National Police.

Salvador added that, "The announcement made by President Ruto of Kenya on the deployment in the coming weeks of further contingent to complement the already deployed forces is, of course, very well received."

Only 20% of healthcare facilities are operational in Port-au-Prince, and 40% nationwide.

Additionally, 45% of the population lacks access to clean drinking water.

Access to education is severely impacted, with 1,000 schools closed due to insecurity.

While the Prime Minister Garry Conille convened an urgent meeting to discuss gang violence the UN envoy noted that the new governance arrangements for the transition, the anticipated deployment of the multinational mission, and the possibility of holding elections before the end of 2025 provide a glimmer of hope.