Fresh airstrikes hit Beirut, as Israel presses ahead with campaign against Hezbollah

Lebanon’s capital has been was rocked by another round of Israeli strikes. Blasts were reported on Friday in the area known as Dahiyeh, a suburb in the south of the capital.

In the second round of strikes, two buildings in the Haret Hreik and Hadath areas were hit.

In a warning on social media, the IDF said it was going after ‘hezbollah facilities and interests’ without extrapolating further.

As it ramps up it’s campaign against the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, the Israeli army is hitting deeper inside the country.

The fighting is taking a heavy toll on civilians. In the past 13 months of fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, the death toll in Lebanon has surpassed 3200, according to the country's health ministry.

Many of these deaths occured in the seven weeks since Israel began a heavy-handed air campaign, as well as a ground invasion in the south.

More than 1.2 million people have been forced from their homes, hundreds of which have been razed to the ground.

Damages to physical infrastructure are estimated to total $3.4 billion.