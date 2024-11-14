Somaliland counts votes after pivotal election

Election workers in Somaliland are counting ballots after Wednesday's presidential election. The exercise is the fourth since the region broke away from Somalia three decades ago.

The election commission said voting day had passed without incident.

Incumbent Muse Bihi is seeking a second term. He was challenged by opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party, and Faisal Ali Warabe of the smaller UCID party.

Preliminary results are not expected until late Friday, with final tallies expected in a week's time.

The election was dominated by a deal granting Ethiopia access to 20 kilometers of the Gulf of Aden coastline in exchange for recognition. Somalia has called the agreement a violation of its overeignty and territorial integrity.

Mogadishu has since sought the assistance of Egypt and Eritrea to counter Addis Ababa.

Despite living autonomously for over thirty years, no single country recognises Somaliland's independence.

Its leaders are hoping that this election brings the region closer to international recognition.