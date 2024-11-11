Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Paris authorities to deploy 4,000 police officers for France v Israel match

FILE - Police officers stand guard ahead the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jean-Francois Badias/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Football Leaks

Authorities in Paris are planning to deploy 4,000 police officers for the upcoming France v Israel match.

2,500 of them will be at the Stade de France stadium, and the rest will be around the city and monitoring public transport.

According to Paris’ police chief, an anti-terrorist security perimeter will be put in place around the stadium.

He has insisted that officers will not tolerate violence, adding that authorities have been in touch with officials in Israel to prepare for the game.

It comes after unrest broke out in Amsterdam last week following an Ajax v Tel Aviv game.

Footage on social media before the game showed Israeli supporters chanting anti-Arab slurs as they made their way to the stadium.

Youths on scooters then targeted Israeli fans, punching and kicking them.

Several people received treatment at hospital, and dozens of arrests were made.

The attacks were denounced as antisemetic by officials in Amsterdam and Israel.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..