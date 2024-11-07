Welcome to Africanews

Morocco's population grows in a decade to reach 36.8 million

A mother walks with her son down an alleyway deserted of tourists in Chefchaouen, northern Morocco, on Dec. 26, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agence marocaine de presse

Morocco

Morocco's population grew by nearly 3 million people in the span of a decade, the latest census has revealed.

About 36.8 million Moroccans were numbered by September 1st, 2024.

The figure was presented Thursday (Nov.07) by the government's spokesperson.

The Interior minister announced the number of households grew by 1.96 million compared to 2014 to reach 9.27 million this year.

The north African kingdom conducted its 7th census during the month of September.

A move, authorities hoped would help shape informed policies at both national and local levels.

Morocco is the second most populous Maghreb country.

According to a 2011 UNDP report, the most recent on the matter focusing on Morocco, fertility stood at 2.3 children per adult woman from 5.5 over the three decades which preceeded.

During that period Morocco has recorded economic progess and translating in higher Human Development indicators.

