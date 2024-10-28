Togo football legend Emmanuel Adebayor marks retirement in Lomé match

Togolese football legend, Emmanuel Adebayor, took to the pitch one last time on Sunday for a gala match in Lomé to celebrate his retirement.

He was surrounded by a host of African football legends, including El Hadji Diouf, Nwankwo Kanu, Patrick Mboma, and Samuel Eto’o.

The game took place in front of a large crowd in an event filled with emotion, celebration, and recognition.

“I'm happy to share this moment with our brother Adebayor, who has served our beautiful continent. How can we not celebrate him,” said Samuel Eto’o, president of Cameroon’s football federation.

“I am very proud of him. He’s a wonderful person. The Togolese people love him. We appreciate him and he made Africa proud,” said former Nigerian professional footballer, Nwankwo Kanu

A former striker for prestigious clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, Adebayor has left his mark on football history.

Over his 25-year career, he played for 10 clubs, participated in the 2006 World Cup, and won the African Ballon d'Or in 2008.

Adebayor earned a total of 88 national caps with Togo’s Sparrowhawks. An accomplished career.

"Today, he is undeniably a football legend for Togo. Naturally, he’s considered the best Togolese footballer of modern times. It’s time we acknowledge that," said sports journalist, Aimé Ekpé.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Adebayor is actively committed to humanitarian causes. His foundation supports agriculture, education, and youth development in Togo.

“I'm also focusing on empowering of women, empowering of the youth. And, you know, they are vulnerable populations. And these people, need our voice to stand for them. They need our strength,” said Adebayor.

“That's why we're here. These are the areas we are focusing on. And of course, agriculture. So for me, we need to find a way to have sustainable agriculture.”

The celebration of his career was memorable.

The huge turnout of guests, sportspeople, and Togolese was a testament to the invaluable contribution he has made to football and his community.