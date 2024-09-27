Welcome to Africanews

Casablanca presents vibrant street wear collection

Casablanca street fashion presented alongside vintage car collection on 26th September 2024   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Casablanca showcased a youthful, vibrant streetwear collection Thursday, on a runway complete with vintage cars.

The looks varied from cozy hats, to sequined trousers, to Casablanca signature prints.

Accessories included a variety of sunglasses, and a custom surfboard - a look you could take straight from the catwalk to the beach.

“The inspiration behind the collection is many subcultures that I love. Always been inspired by those subcultures, and I wanted to pay homage to them. For example, the Chicano culture, particularly Chicano culture,” said Charaf Tajer.

