Jordanians go to the polls in parliamentary elections

Jordanians go to the polls on Tuesday in a vote that opposition parties hope will see them gain greater representation in the 138-seat parliament.

The election is taking place under a new electoral law aimed at strengthening the participation of political parties.

After casting his ballot, Amman resident, Jaafar Abed said it was important to elect people who are “politically capable, who can make the right decisions”.

“I don't care about the representative who is interested in services, I care about those who legislate and enact laws.”

In a country where tribal affiliations still play a dominant role in politics, the electoral reforms are part of a decade-long democratisation process.

While Islamists are likely to gain support in the polls because of anger over Israel’s war in Gaza, the vote is still widely expected to keep parliament in the hands of tribal and pro-government factions.

More than five million people in the pro-Western monarchy are eligible for vote, with seats in parliament reserved for women, Christians, and ethnic minorities.

Ninety-seven seats are designated for local electoral lists, and 41 for lists at the kingdom level.

Polls opened at 7 in the morning and will remain open for 12 hours.