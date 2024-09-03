South Africa, China vow stronger ties as Ramaphosa starts state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on China and South Africa to beef up solidarity and cooperation in a new era and on a new journey, which meets the shared aspirations of the two peoples.

Xi made the remarks when having talks with visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit.

Xi said that he had paid more visits to South Africa than to any other African country, and President Ramaphosa is the first African head of state he has received for a state visit to China before the FOCAC summit, which once again demonstrates the high-level bilateral ties and friendship between the two countries.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and also the 30th anniversary of the new South Africa. Despite changes in the international landscape, there has been no change to the mission of China and South Africa to pursue modernization, no change to their commitment to promoting China-Africa cooperation, and no change to their aspiration to improve global governance. In a new era and on a new journey, greater unity and cooperation between China and South Africa meets the expectations of the two peoples," Xi said.

Ramaphosa pledged his country's adherence to the one-China policy, and its firm support to China in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.

"I reaffirmed that our political rapport and relationship is a foundation of an unwavering and valuable friendship. We remain committed to the one-China policy. Our two countries share many common objectives. Building on the firm foundation of solidarity, we continue to provide support and promote our interests," he said.