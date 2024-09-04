China-Africa cooperation: a model for mutual development gains

A high-ranking Chinese diplomat responsible for African relations stated on Tuesday that China and Africa will collaborate closely to protect the interests of developing nations against the rising tide of hegemonism and a cold war mindset.

Liu Yuxi, China's special envoy for African affairs, announced at a press conference on Tuesday that the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit will implement an action plan aimed at enhancing collaboration in global governance, security, trade, and investment over the next three years.

“In the face of the surging hegemonism and cold war mentality, China and Africa will work more closely together in great solidarity to deepen our cooperation. We will give each other stronger support on issues concerning our core interests and major concerns, and work side-by-side to safeguard the legitimate interests of developing countries," he said.

Liu stated that China and Africa complement each other well in terms of development strengths.

Africa boasts abundant natural resources and a large population, which is experiencing rapid urbanization.

Meanwhile, China is focused on reforming and modernizing its development model.

The country is also creating a new development framework and emphasizing high-quality growth.

China possesses advantages in capital, technology, and developmental experience.

The cooperation between China and Africa is both mutually beneficial and complementary.

African leaders have arrived in Beijing for the FOCAC summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping from today to the 6th of September.

China stands as Africa's largest trading partner and a key source of investment, while Africa plays a vital role in Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

Liu emphasized that China-Africa cooperation exemplifies multilateralism and is not "exclusive."

The continent's rapidly growing population, abundant natural resources, and significant voting power in the United Nations make it essential to global powers.

As the U.S. shifts its foreign policy to focus more on China, which the Biden administration views as its primary economic and military rival, Liu stated, "Africa should no longer be a battleground for major powers."

He urged the international community to consider Africa's perspective and support its peace and development.

