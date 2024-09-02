Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Beijing for FOCAC 2024 summit

Early Monday morning, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Beijing to join the two-day 2024 Summit of the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), scheduled to start in the Chinese capital on September 4th.

South Africa, located at the southern tip of Africa, is the continent's second-largest economy and a participant in the BRICS group.

In 2023, trade between China and South Africa hit 55.6 billion U.S. dollars, representing roughly 20% of China's overall trade with Africa.

Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, the ambassador representing South Africa in China, remarked that, "From the South African perspective, there are new areas with a lot of opportunities, particularly for Chinese investors. In the new energy sector, the whole new energy revolution, including EVs, solar panels, wind, prioritizing technology. So, we need that because we need to transform all of our production, from agriculture, from health, from government, to be digitized. So, those are the areas of focus for us going forward."

Since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1998, China and South Africa have maintained strong high-level exchanges, provided solid mutual support on core interests and major issues, and collaborated closely in international matters.

The forthcoming FOCAC summit will take place with the theme "Collaborating to Promote Modernization and Establish a High-Level China-Africa Community for a Shared Future."

Several African leaders, notably Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission, will lead their delegations to the summit.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will participate as a special guest, and pertinent international and regional organizations will act as observers.

The opening ceremony of the summit on September 5 will feature a keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, representing the largest diplomatic gathering hosted by China in recent years.

According to Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, Africa is actively working on Agenda 2063, an essential program for the continent.

He highlighted that the second Centenary Goal is underway, with FOCAC acting as a crucial connector for achieving important progress.

Cwele expects the leaders to deliver a strong declaration and a detailed implementation plan that showcases the vibrant relationship between Africa and China.

Additionally, he pointed out that some outcomes might focus on Africa's industrialization.

In 2015, South Africa became the first African country to sign a Belt and Road cooperation memorandum with China.

It has since integrated the Chinese language into its national education system, created the largest number of Confucius institutes and classrooms on the continent, and recognized September 17 as South African Chinese Language Day, which is observed annually.

For 15 years, China has been South Africa's top trading partner, and for 14 years, South Africa has held the title of China's largest trading partner in Africa.

South Africa is the most popular destination for Chinese travelers.

Building on the 2006 FOCAC Beijing Summit, the 2015 FOCAC Johannesburg Summit, and the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit, the forthcoming summit promises to be a delightful reunion for the China-Africa partnership.

Additionally, it will be the most significant diplomatic event organized by China in recent times.