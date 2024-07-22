African Union addresses integration issues at Ghana conference

The African Union convened in Ghana on Sunday to address issues related to African integration and to establish a unified stance before engaging with the G20 and UN.

Mauritania's President and current African Union Chair, Mohamed Cheikh Ghazouani, urged for the acceleration of the African integration process.

He stressed the importance of expediting economic integration to support the continent and fulfill the aspirations of African citizens.

Discussions during the meeting centered on financing mechanisms for African Union projects, particularly the funding of the organization itself, which heavily relies on contributions from non-African partners.

African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, highlighted the necessity for member countries to present a united front in upcoming engagements with international partners.

He emphasized the importance of speaking with one voice at major global forums, including the G20, where the African Union now holds membership.

With ongoing regional instability in West Africa, ECOWAS nations Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso risk losing their memberships due to military coups that ousted democratically elected leaders in these countries.

These nations have been under threat from terrorist organizations affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State for years.