AU-UN seek to strengthen cooperation

The head of the United Nations Office to the African Union briefed the Security Council Wednesday (Oct. 2) on the cooperation between the UN and regional organizations including the African Union (AU).

“The partnership between the United Nations and the African Union draws its dynamism from a commitment shared and sustainable in favor of multilateralism.”

The Permanent Observer of the AU to the United Nations told the Council was pleased with the increased involvement of the bloc of three elected African members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) – the A3 on key resolutions is also critical.”

Fatima Kyari Mohammed reiterated Africa's demand of a better representation on the Council.

“The African Union anticipates practical steps, including the initiation of text base intergovernmental negotiations to prioritize Africa in the reform of the UN Security Council.”

Earlier on the day, some members of the Council amongs whom Sierra Leone, underscored the importance of cooperation in troubled times like these.

“We need to focus on prevention and resilient building. This involves increasing efforts towards sustainable development, as well as collaborative and inclusive multi-stakeholder action, including with women and youth led organizations. Conflict sensitive, climate adaptation mitigation, finance and resilience actions can be an important lever for peace building," Michael Imran Kanu, the permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the Un said.

"We therefore welcome the deepening of the partnership between the African Union and the United Nations on climate, peace and security.”