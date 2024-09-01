African heads of state head to Beijing for China-Africa cooperation summit

African heads of state have begun arriving in the Chinese capital, Beijing, ahead of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit which gets underway on Wednesday.

This ninth gathering is expected to provide a framework for navigating China’s evolving strategic partnership with the continent in the post-Covid era.

It is taking place at a time of rising geopolitical tension that will see Beijing prioritise its position in relation to other world powers.

Climate and energy are expected to be among the key topics for negotiation between Chinese and African stakeholders

Discussions will also focus on digital and technology cooperation in a bid to close Africa’s digital divide.

In the past, FOCAC has yielded notable financial commitments for projects spanning infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Experts warn, however, that African countries should use the summit to foster cooperation that is both sustainable and mutually beneficial.

China has been intensifying its efforts to strengthen ties with the Global South.

Analysts say it views these relationships not just as economic opportunities but as crucial to its own broader geopolitical goals.

The investments do not always align with the recipient countries’ needs and development priorities, and are associated with high debt burdens.

Analysts suggest African countries need to rethink the future direction of the partnership.

They say, if approached correctly, FOCAC could foster a new era of cooperation that is both sustainable and mutually beneficial.

The summit runs from 4-6 September.