Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tunisia's Kais Saied meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Kais Saied and Xi Jinping   -  
Copyright © africanews
Tingshu Wang/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Tunisian counterpart in Beijing on Friday for talks to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Xi held a welcome ceremony for Tunisian President Kais Saied at the Great Hall of the People before the two started a bilateral meeting.

Xi said the two countries always supported and helped each other no matter how the international situation changed.

"Under the new circumstances, China is willing to work with Tunisia to continue the traditional friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and promote the China-Tunisia relations to a new level," he said.

After the meeting, the two leaders joined a signing ceremony, during which officials from both sides signed an agreement on cooperation in various fields including economy, technology, health, and media.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..