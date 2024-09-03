How China-Africa infrastructure deals shape Kenya's economic landscape

Over the past few years, the outcomes of China-Africa infrastructure partnerships have become visible across the African continent.

More than 50 heads of state, including Kenyan President Dr. William Ruto, are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation taking place from September 4.

The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a key project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has positively influenced Kenya's economic and social growth.

By the end of May 2024, the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR had moved 2.684 million standard containers and 32.87 million metric tons of cargo.

It also facilitated the transport of 12.87 million passengers. Over the last seven years, the SGR has created over 74,000 jobs in Kenya and trained more than 2,800 professionals.

This project contributes around 2 percent to Kenya's GDP growth.