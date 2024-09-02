Nigeria: EndBadGovernance protestors charged with subversion

Nigeria has filed treason charges against 10 people in connection with last month’s #EndBadGovernance protests.

The suspects who were arraigned on charges of criminal conspiracy, subversion and cyber crime, appeared before court on Monday (Sept. 02).

The police says the 9 male and one female allegedly acted in concert with 70-year-old British citizen Andrew Martin Wynee who is wanted for allegedly attempting “to take over the government from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu” and for financing terrorism.

A ruling on the bail application of the 10 protesters is expected on September 11.

In early August, protests against economic hardship shook several Nigerian states despite the president calling for an end to the demonstrations that faced a crackdown from security forces.

About 120 people people were reportedly arrested.

Amnesty International condemned the move on Monday.

It said "the government has been wrongfully placing priority on punishing protesters, without commenting on the need to impartially investigate the killing of dozens of demonstrators.