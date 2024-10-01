Nigeria turns 64: Tinubu vows “end of tunnel” is near, some protest economic hardship

Nigeria on Tuesday (Oct. 1) marked 64 years of independence.

In a televised address, the president called for patience amid tough economy.

Bola Tinubu notably listed security gains and investments in farm machinery among achievements that will help ease the economic pressure.

“I am deeply aware of the struggles many of you face in these challenging times," the president who took office last year said.

"Our administration knows that many of you struggle with rising costs and the search for meaningful employment. I want to assure you that your voices are heard. As your president, I assure you that we are committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of our citizens.”

The president announced the launch of a National Youth Conference known as “the 30-day Confab" whose recommendations will be considered and implemented.

“We remain mindful of the next generation as we seek to galvanize their creative energy towards a better future. .... Considering this, I am pleased to announce the gathering of a National Youth Conference. This conference will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people.”

The address came as protests against economic hardship were staged in a few states.

On this market in Lagos, some were disappointed.

“The presidential speech wasn’t a reasonable statement or speech that people will be welcoming. I would expect a lot of things to be announced by the president: how the prices will come to the normal level to sweeten the standard of living,” shopper Olawale regretted.

Tinubu who took office last year, defended the reforms which contributed to pushing the inflation rate to a 28-year high.

He notably cited the reduction of national debt and $30 billion in foreign direct investments.