Nigeria: Tinubu orders release of child protestors

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu ordered Monday (Nov. 04) the immediate release of all minors currently facing trial for taking part in cost-of-living protests.

The announcement was made by the Minister of information and puts an end to weeks of public outrage.

A total of 76 protesters were charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance, and mutiny.

Some of them appeared in court on Friday. Four collapsed due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea.

According to the charge sheet, the minors ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

The presidential directive is without prejudice to the ongoing legal proceedings, though.

As directed by the president, an administrative committee will be set up to examine all issues surrounding their arrest, detention and treatment.

Investigations are also to be launched into all law enforcement agents involved in their arrests.

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several mass protests in recent months.

The inflation rate is also at a 28-year high.