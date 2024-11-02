Nigerian children could face death penalty for taking part in protests

There has been an outcry in Nigeria over the fact that 29 children are among those who face the death sentence for allegedly taking part in protests against the cost-of-living crisis.

The minors, aged between 14 and 17, were part of a group of 76 people charged in court on Friday.

Charges against them include treason, destruction of property, public disturbance and inciting a military coup.

Four of the children collapsed in the courtroom from exhaustion before they could enter a plea. They have reportedly been held by the police since August.

Nigerians took to the streets in cities across the country in that month to protest against economic reforms, including the ending of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the local currency.

The changes have led to rampant inflation and inflicted increasing hardship on ordinary people, but President Bola Tinubu has vowed to pursue them saying they are needed to keep the country afloat.

Security forces were accused of using excessive force during the protests, with rights group Amnesty International saying at least 13 people were shot dead in clashes with the police.

Lawyers for the children said they were granted bail and the case will come to trial in January.

The death sentence was introduced in Nigeria in the 1970s, but there have been no executions since 2016.