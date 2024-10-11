Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's fuel price challenge: second increase in one month

A man pouring fuel in his vehicle using a jerrycan in Nigeria.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Nigeria

Fuel prices surged at gas stations throughout Nigeria on Wednesday, adding to the hardships faced by citizens enduring the most severe economic crisis in decades.

The state oil company has not provided any explanation for the sudden increase of approximately 15% to 20% observed nationwide.

This marks the second price hike in just over a month; in early September, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) admitted to significant debts owed to fuel suppliers while announcing a nearly 40% price increase to stabilize its finances.

The cost of fuel remains a highly sensitive issue in Nigeria, where millions of families and businesses rely on gasoline-powered generators due to electricity supply problems.

For many Nigerians, this latest increase further strains their budgets as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration implements reforms aimed at revitalizing the economy of Africa's largest nation.

