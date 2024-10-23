Gasoline truck overturns and explodes near Uganda’s capital, killing 11

Late Tuesday, the bodies of victims of a fuel truck explosion near Uganda's capital Kampala were retrieved as Investigators collected evidence at the scene in Kigogwa Town.

The truck overturned after an accident and later exploded killing at least 11 including 2 minors.

The District Police Commander at Kampala Metropolitan North provided more details.

"It was a single accident involving a fuel tanker which was moving on this Bombo Road. We have not yet ascertained whether the problem was with the vehicle or the driver," Moses Nanoka said.

"It got an accident in this spot and the fuel started oozing out from the tanker, it was unfortunate that our people went to start fetching the fuel. And fuel being highly inflammable it caught fire because there was one lady who was roasting maize there then there are homesteads like you see, shops, so with the amount of fuel which was flowing we cannot, at this time, know exactly the source of the fire.”

Four buildings housing nine shops were destroyed in the blaze, the police have said.

The fuel tanker was traveling from Kampala to the northern city of Gulu about 400 kilometers away when the accident occurred.

The injured were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.

The identities of those affected have not yet been established.

A video shared online by an onlooker appeared to also show people scooping up fuel from the truck before the blast.

The Uganda police force stressed the importance of exercising caution when dealing with hazardous materials.