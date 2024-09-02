Fabregas "Le Métis Noir" took the stage at the Casino de Paris for his fans.

The Congolese artist, celebrated for his fusion of rumba and contemporary sounds, delivered a performance that was well-received, even with some logistical hurdles.

Becklam and his friend stand outside the Casino de Paris, excitedly waiting for the doors to open for the concert they've been looking forward to.

"He is my favorite artist. He’s a member of Wenge and the son of Werrason. I expect a great show," BecKlam a spectetor said.

Fabregas "Le Métis Noir", whose real name is Fabrice Mbuyulu, is an artist from Kinshasa.

He remarks, "I have always been the 'Métis Noir.' My journey has been about blending various aspects and not fitting in with everyone else. This has been my path from the beginning to the present."

Fabregas began his music career with the Congolese group Wenge Musica before launching his solo journey in 2011.

Fabregas Le Métis Noir stated that for an artist, grasping the significance of mythical places is crucial;" it’s part of our essence," he said.

The pioneers of Congolese music left a legacy in France, and as their heirs, we have a responsibility to step up.

A significant audience flocked to the Casino de Paris to enjoy the show by the Congolese star.

"Although I am of Gallic descent from both my parents, Fabregas is a remarkable artist and entertainer. I came to see the performance because I have never seen him live on stage. It's a great opportunity here in France," shared an audience member.

"I have a deep appreciation for Congolese music. As a Congolese person, I came to experience the wonderful melodies. Today, with Maestro's voice, we will definitely be moving," said another spectator.

Visa complications prevented his usual musicians from traveling to France.

Despite this, Fabregas successfully held the concert with a backup group.

Although the concert was brief due to delays, the crowd's enthusiasm was palpable.

Fabregas le Métis Noir, is keen to continue his journey of success, and fans will have the chance to see him perform again in Paris in 2025 at the Zénith de Paris.