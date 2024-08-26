Ordeal continues for Gaza residents with new Israeli evacuation order

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to flee their shelters in and around the main hospital in the centre of the enclave following an evacuation order by the Israeli military (IDF) of areas around the facility.

The issuance of a new order means the ordeal continues for civilians.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah did not receive an evacuation order itself, but many panicked and fled after the Israeli military ordered another mass evacuation of the area around the facility.

Four schools sheltering displaced people in the area have also been evacuated.

On Monday (Aug. 26), the displaced headed westward to the so-called Muwasi safe zone.

Many fled on foot, others managed to find vehicles to move their luggage.

Some were seen carrying blankets, mattresses and clothes.

Others were seen carrying their sick children and pushing their patients on hospital beds.

"We are still undergoing treatment and need painkillers. Where do we go? Where do we get treatment now? I am sick and my body is shaking." said Adliyeh said while resting outside the hospital gate.

Fatimah was desperate to find a safe place.

"We will die here"

"Our fate is that we will die here" she said, fighting her tears. "There is no safe place. There is no place left for us. We do not know where to go to."

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah is one of Gaza's last functioning hospitals.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes, allegations denied by Palestinian health officials.

Israeli evacuation orders now cover around 84% of Gaza's territory, according to the United Nations, which estimates that around 90% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have been forced from their homes.

Many have been displaced multiple times, fleeing with what they can carry. Hundreds of thousands of people have packed into swollen tent camps along the coast where there are few if any public services.