At least 18 dead in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

At least 18 people, including a family of 15 members, were killed and dozens others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza early Saturday, hospital authorities said.

The strike hit a house and an adjacent warehouse sheltering displaced people at the entrance of the town of Zawayda.

The dead included a meat wholesaler, his wife, mother and his 11 children, whose ages range between two to 22, according to a fatality list provided by Al Aqsa hospital.

The wholesaler was identified as Sami Jawad al-Agalah, who coordinated with the Israeli military to bring meat to Gaza.

Abu Ahmed, a neighbour who was slightly wounded in the attack, said there were more than 40 civilians, including many women and children sheltering in the house and the warehouse.

“Abu Jawad is a well-known wholesaler who brings meat and fish from inside Israel. He is known inside Israel,” he said as people and a bulldozer were searching and removing the rubble.

“He used to sell [meat and fish] to people, and to give people food for free. He was a peaceful man,” he added.

The Israeli military claims it struck an area from which rockets were fired at its troops and said the incident was under review.

The attack came hours after international mediators wrapped up what they described as “constructive” ceasefire negotiations in Doha.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is due to arrive in Israel on Sunday, ahead of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.