No back-to-school for 650,000 children living in Gaza

14-year old Ezz El-Din and his siblings collect rubble from a destroyed building in southern Gaza.

They work to help their father who was left injured in Israel’s 2014 war with Hamas.

The stones they smash will be used to build graves in the cemetery where they found refuge.

There will be no back to school here.

"Children the same age as us in other countries are studying and learning. We are not, we are working. We are working in something that is beyond our ability. We are not capable of this work, we are forced to do it to make a living," the boy said.

Since Israel launched its offensive on the enclave following the October 7th attacks, bombardments by the Israeli Defense Forces have damaged more than 90% of the school buildings.

About 85% are so wrecked they will need major reconstruction – meaning it could take years before they are usable again.

Gaza’s 625,000 school-age children already missed out on almost an entire year of education.

"The children's future is lost. There is no education or study. What they studied last year is completely forgotten. If they return to school, they'll have to start from the beginning. Ask them, they forget everything," said Umm, surrounded by nine of her young grandchildren.

Education has long been a high priority among Palestinians. Before the war, Gaza had a high literacy rate – nearly 98%.

After about 10 hours of work, Ezz El-Din and his sibling can make about $4 on a good day.

Most of the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza have been driven from their homes.

Children are among the most severely affected, with the U.N. estimating some 19,000 children have been orphaned.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that over 40,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Strip. The victims being mostly women and children.