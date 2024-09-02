Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Israeli airstrike kills 2 in Lebanon

Civil Defense workers inspect the remains of a burned car that was hit by an Israeli strike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon on Aug. 26, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Lebanon

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Monday that two people were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in the southern coastal town of Naqoura.

The ministry did not disclose further details.

Video show a charred vehicle on the side road of Naqoura, which hosts the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israel have been trading near-daily strikes and counterstrikes along the border since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Israeli strikes have killed some 560 people in Lebanon by since Oct. 8.

In northern Israel, 49 have been killed by strikes from Lebanon.

In a show of impatience with Netanyahu's military campaign, the British government said Monday (Sep. 02) that it's suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..