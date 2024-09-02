Israeli airstrike kills 2 in Lebanon

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Monday that two people were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in the southern coastal town of Naqoura.

The ministry did not disclose further details.

Video show a charred vehicle on the side road of Naqoura, which hosts the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israel have been trading near-daily strikes and counterstrikes along the border since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Israeli strikes have killed some 560 people in Lebanon by since Oct. 8.

In northern Israel, 49 have been killed by strikes from Lebanon.

In a show of impatience with Netanyahu's military campaign, the British government said Monday (Sep. 02) that it's suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.