US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris over altercation with hotel guard

Grammy-nominated hip hop star, Travis Scott, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning at a luxury Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard.

French prosecutors say he was taken into custody by police after the guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, had been in the stands at the Olympic Games on Thursday evening watching the US men's basketball team beat Serbia.

Prosecutors say they have opened a criminal investigation into what they described as “unspecified violence” against the guard.

Several French media are reporting that the star was drunk.

Scott was arrested in Miami Beach in Florida earlier this year on “disorderly intoxication and trespassing” charges after a disturbance on a yacht.

While prosecutors reportedly dropped the disorderly intoxication charge against him, he still faces a count of trespassing.

Scott is one of the biggest names in hip hop with more than 100 songs that have made the Billboard Hot 100.