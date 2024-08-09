Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris over altercation with hotel guard

Travis Scott watches basketball at Olympic Games in Paris   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

France

Grammy-nominated hip hop star, Travis Scott, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning at a luxury Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard.

French prosecutors say he was taken into custody by police after the guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, had been in the stands at the Olympic Games on Thursday evening watching the US men's basketball team beat Serbia.

Prosecutors say they have opened a criminal investigation into what they described as “unspecified violence” against the guard.

Several French media are reporting that the star was drunk.

Scott was arrested in Miami Beach in Florida earlier this year on “disorderly intoxication and trespassing” charges after a disturbance on a yacht.

While prosecutors reportedly dropped the disorderly intoxication charge against him, he still faces a count of trespassing.

Scott is one of the biggest names in hip hop with more than 100 songs that have made the Billboard Hot 100.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..