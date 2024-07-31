Welcome to Africanews

Paris 2024 Olympics: a Guinean invades the field and obtains Balde's jersey

A fan had to be removed from Guinea striker Aliou Balde after he rushed onto the pitch on Tuesday in another security incident during the men's Olympic football tournament.

The man rushed onto the pitch at the end of the United States ' 3-0 victory over Guinea at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

The same stadium was the scene of violence and chaos when Moroccan fans ran onto the pitch and threw bottles during their team's victory over Argentina, which was suspended for around two hours with just minutes left in the match.

Security pounced on the Guinean supporter and struggled for about a minute to pull him away from Balde, who was uninjured.

Balde emerged from the scrum, took off his jersey and gave it to the fan, who was still pinned to the ground. "He told me, 'I love you and I watch you every game,'" Balde told The Associated Press. "I think he deserved it because he came on the field. For me, it's nice to do. It's not easy. I gave it to him. It's so nice for him."

The United States' victory allowed them to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games for the first time since Sydney 2000. They will face Morocco on Friday.

Guinea was eliminated after three consecutive defeats.

Also on Tuesday, a man waving a Palestinian flag invaded the pitch during Morocco's match against Iraq in Nice. Morocco won 3-0. Police quickly removed him. Several dozen riot police were then deployed along the pitch to prevent further incidents

