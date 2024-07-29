Paris 2024 Olympics: Organizers “apologize” for “The Last Supper”

Paris Olympics organisers have apologised to anyone offended by a painting reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" at the glamorous opening ceremony on Sunday while defending the concept behind it.

Leonardo da Vinci's painting depicts the moment when Jesus Christ declares that one of his apostles will betray him. The scene from Friday's ceremony featured DJ and producer Barbara Butch — an LGBTQ+ icon — flanked by drag performers and dancers.

Religious figures around the world have decried the scene, with the French Catholic Church's bishops' conference deploring "scenes of derision" that it said made a mockery of Christianity - a sentiment echoed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Egypt's Anglican Communion expressed "deep regret" on Sunday, saying the ceremony could lead the IOC to "lose its distinctive sporting identity and humanist message".

The ceremony's artistic director, Thomas Jolly, distanced himself from any parallels with "The Last Supper" after the ceremony, saying it was about celebrating diversity and paying homage to the feast and French gastronomy.

He said he drew inspiration from the "Festin des Dieux" or Banquet of the Gods by Dutch painter Jan Harmensz van Bijlert.

Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps was asked about the outcry at an International Olympic Committee news conference on Sunday.

"It's clear that there was never any intention to disrespect any religious group. On the contrary, I think that with Thomas Jolly, we really tried to celebrate community tolerance," Descamps said. "Given the results of the surveys that we shared, we believe that this ambition has been achieved. If people were offended, we are, of course, really, really sorry."

Mr. Jolly explained his intentions to The Associated Press after the ceremony. "My intention is not to be subversive, or to mock or shock," Mr. Jolly said. "I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not a message of division at all."